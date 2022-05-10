The results of the first Eurovision 2022 semi-final (10 May) are in - here's who's through to the final!

In the first of this week's two semi-finals, the first group of countries competed for a place in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Advertisements

The 17 countries competing this evening were: Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway and Armenia.

Eurovision 2022 results - semi-final 1

The ten countries which qualified for the final tonight (10 May), in random order, are Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and Netherlands.

Therefore the countries missing out were Albania, Latvia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark and Austria.

Elsewhere in the first semi-final show there was an interval act with an Italo-Disco theme where Dardust performed accompanied by DJ/producer Benny Benassi and British band Sophie and The Giants, with the participation of conductor Sylvia Catasta.

The second semi-final airs on Thursday, 12 May where UK viewers will be able to vote for their favourite act.

The second Eurovision semi-final will air at 8PM UK time on BBC Three or online via iPlayer.

Advertisements

In the UK, the semi-finals are presented by Eurovision superfans Rylan and Scott Mills.

The countries competing in the second semi-final will be Finland, Israel, Serbia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Malta, San Marino, Australia, Cyprus, Ireland, North Macedonia, Estonia, Romania, Poland, Montenegro, Belgium, Sweden and Czech Republic.

As one of the 'Big Five', the United Kingdom do not take part in the semi-finals and are guaranteed a place in the final.

They'll join Spain, Germany, France, this year's hosts and reigning winners, Italy, and the countries that qualify from the two semi-finals.

Advertisements

The Eurovision 2022 final will take place live on Saturday, 14 May from 8PM UK time on BBC One.

The 66th Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin, hosted by global singing stars Mika and Laura Pausini, and Italian TV host Alessandro Cattelan.