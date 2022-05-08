BAFTA TV Awards 2022 start time, host, presenters and list of nominations

The 2022 BAFTA TV Awards take place tonight on BBC One - here's all you need to know!

Taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards will reward the very best television programmes broadcast in the UK in 2021.

Hosted by Richard Ayoade, the ceremony will be broadcast at 6PM on Sunday on BBC One and iPlayer.

Journalist and BBC Radio 2 presenter Tina Daheley will be voicing the show for the BBC One broadcast.

Sam Thompson, Zeze Millz and Vick Hope will front red carpet coverage on BAFTA’s social channels from 2PM.

Presenters confirmed to be handing out awards include Aimee Lou Wood, Camille Cottin, Chris McCausland, Daniel Mays, Eleanor Tomlinson, George Webster, Giovanni Pernice, Guz Khan, Helen George, Jasmine Jobson, Joe Locke and Katie Piper.

They're joined by Lee Mack, Lennie James, Lorraine Kelly, Martin Freeman, Michelle Keegan, Munya Chawawa, Ncuti Gatwa, Nicola Coughlan, Nicole Lecky, Olivia Colman, Rochelle Humes, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Ross Kemp, Sara Davies, Steven Bartlett, Suranne Jones, Susanna Reid, Tom Daley and Yung Filly.

Meanwhile other guests confirmed to be attending the event include Adjana Vasan, Allison Hammond, Ant & Dec, Big Zuu, Cast of It’s A Sin, Dermot O’Leary, Emily Mortimer, Emily Watson, Jodie Comer, Judi Love, Mo Gilligan, Stephen Graham and Steve McQueen.

The BAFTA 2022 TV nominations were announced earlier this year.

Shows leading the way include Channel 4's It's A Sin, Sky's Landscapers, Channel 4's Help and We Are Lady Parts, BBC's Time and Netflix's Sex Education.

The winners will be chosen by the BAFTA judges, other than the Virgin Media Must-See Moment, which is chosen by the public.

The nominees for that award are Ant & Dec's I'm A Celebrity jokes about party-gate; Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's silent dance on Strictly; Adele reunites with her old teacher on An Audience With Adele; Colin's devastating AIDS diagnosis in It's A Sin; Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light game and UK Hun? - Bimini's verse on RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards air from 6PM on BBC One and iPlayer.