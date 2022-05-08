Grace cast from Dead Man's Footsteps new episode in 2022

Grace returns to ITV tonight with a brand new episode for 2022 - who's on the cast of Dead Man's Footsteps?

Adapted from bestselling author Peter James’ award winning novels, the popular drama is based on the stories surrounding Brighton-based Detective Superintendent.

The latest new episode Dead Man's Footsteps will air on Sunday, 8 May 2022 at 8PM.

It's the third of four brand new stand-alone films which currently broadcast on TV and online weekly.

Grace cast

The cast appearing in Dead Man's Footsteps episode are:

John Simm plays DS Roy Grace

Richie Campbell plays DS Glenn Branson

Rakie Ayola plays ACC Vespor

Lauira Elphinstone plays DS Bella Moy

Zoe Tapper plays Cleo Morrey

Brad Morrison plays DC Nicholl

Craig Parkinson plays Norman Pottings

Steven Hartley plays Sean Klinger

James D'Arcy plays Ds Casian Pewe

Michael Bertenshaw plays Derek Balkwell

Margot Leicester plays Margot Balkwell

Grace spoilers

A synopsis of the Dead Man's Footsteps episode shares: "A sinister inquiry into skeletal remains found in a forgotten Brighton storm drain takes Grace down a labyrinthine trail through the past, but it’s not only on the professional front that he’s chasing ghosts."

Grace continues next Sunday night on ITV.

The new episodes follow a first instalment airing in 2021.

Past episodes are available to watch online from ITV Hub and BritBox.

John Simm said: "Everyone involved with Grace is very excited to be back in Brighton bringing the next three Peter James novels to the screen.

"Like the first two, they’ve been brilliantly adapted by Russell Lewis and we can’t wait to get started.”

Picture: ITV

