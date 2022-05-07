Everyone Else Burns: New Channel 4 comedy to star Simon Bird

Simon Bird is to star in a brand new Channel 4 comedy.

The Friday Night Dinner and The Inbetweeners will lead the cast of new six-part series Everyone Else Burns.

Advertisements

Channel 4 tease: "Everyone Else Burns explores life in a hyper-religious community and asks: how does an idiosyncratic family navigating modern day life protect themselves from eternal hell fire?"

The cast also includes Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers, Death in Paradise), Amy James-Kelly (Gentleman Jack, The Bay, Safe), Lolly Adefope (Shrill, Chivalry, Feel Good), Al Roberts (Stath Lets Flats, Starstruck), Soph Galustian (Pedk’Eds), Harry Connor, Ali Khan (The School for Good and Evil, Halo), Lloyd Griffith (Ted Lasso, It’s a Sin), Kadiff Kirwan (This is Going to Hurt, I May Destroy You, Timewasters), Morgana Robinson (Newark, Newark, Taskmaster), Arsher Ali (Avenue 5, Funny Girl), Liam Williams (Pls Like, Ladhood), Kath Hughes (After Life, The Joy of Missing Out), and Seb Cardinal (The Witchfinder, Sally 4Ever).

Written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, a full synopsis of the series shares: "Everyone Else Burns is a coming-of-age comedy about a Mancunian family and the puritanical Christian sect they are devoted to.

"Will patriarchal David Lewis (Bird) ever ascend the church ranks and become an Elder? Will dutiful wife Fiona (O’Flynn) deviate from her own dogmatic moral compass? Will their naïve 17-year-old daughter Rachel be allowed to go to university, and will 12-year-old son Aaron ever fend off his secular bullies?

"All could lead to damnation. Everyone Else Burns is a subversive, authentic and bitingly funny exploration into what it feels like to balance faith, family and identity in a world that could end tomorrow (but probably won't)."

Laura Riseam, Channel 4’s Commissioning Editor, said: “Jax Media have made some of the most iconic comedy of recent years and we are so delighted to be working with them, Universal International Studios, Oli and Dillon on a project they are so passionate about.

Advertisements

"We can’t wait for audiences to enter the pressure cooker of life with the Lewis family as they righteously try and defend the ideology and logic of a life of purity with the vices of the modern world encroaching fast. It’s a glorious comedy trap; contemporary, relevant and very funny.”

An air date for the series, produced by JAX Media and Universal International Studios, is to be announced.