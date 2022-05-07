Steph's Packed Lunch on Channel 4 renewed through to 2023

Steph's Packed Lunch has been renewed for a further two years on CHannel 4.

The BAFTA Award-nominated daytime series will continue throughout 2022 and into 2023.

It comes as Channel 4 reveal the show is up 9% in viewers on last year.

Hosted by Steph McGovern, the show airs live from Leeds Dock every Monday to Friday, bringing viewers a daily dose of entertainment, lifestyle and topical news with celebrity guests, fantastic food and captivating real-life stories.

Steph is joined by a regular on-screen family of well-known faces including John Whaite, Denise van Outen, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi, Dane Baptiste, Reverend Kate Bottley, Freddy Forster and Gareth Thomas who, between them, deliver a mix of topics from cookery to consumer items.

Steph McGovern said: “Eeee, I can’t believe it. We started the show in my living room in a lockdown, and now we’re nominated for a BAFTA. I’m so proud of my brilliant team who have made this show a place where we can all have a laugh together, meet people with extraordinary stories and tackle real issues.

"I also love that we’re broadcasting live every day from Leeds, which has meant we’ve been able to create opportunities in and around the area for lots of different people from all walks of life.

"It’s great we’re going to be able to continue doing that. And I get to carry on doing a job I absolutely love. Win win!”

Jo Street, Head of Daytime and Features for Channel 4, added: "I am chuffed to bits to see Steph’s Packed Lunch go from strength to strength, it’s a confident, modern, upbeat and feelgood show – just like Steph herself - and she and the brilliant team who make it more than deserve all the award nominations.

"We are so pleased to have commissioned it for an extended run and can’t wait to see what more there is to come from the gang at Leeds Dock.”

Steph's Packed Lunch airs Monday-Fridays at 12:30PM on Channel 4.

