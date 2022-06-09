Suspect is the brand new drama coming to Channel 4 in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Suspect is an eight part series from Eagle Eye Drama (Before We Die, Professor T) is an adaptation of the original Danish series Forhøret by Christoffer Boe and Miso Film.

Advertisements

A teaser shares: “When veteran detective, Danny Frater, turns up at a hospital mortuary for what he thinks is a routine ID check on a young woman’s body, he gets a devastating shock; the corpse turns out to be his estranged daughter, Christina. Danny is traumatized by the news that according to the post-mortem report, she’s taken her own life.

“Danny and Christina had a complicated father-daughter relationship in recent years, but he refuses to accept that she would have ended her own life.

“He sets out on a mission for the truth, retracing her last days and hours, in an agonising crusade to discover what really happened to his only child.”

Suspect start date

Suspect starts at 9PM on Sunday, 19 June on Channel 4.

You’ll also be able to watch online on All 4.

The full series will be available to stream or download for free at midnight on 19 June.

Each episode will be a two-hander between Danny and another character.

The drama’s cast will feature James Nesbitt (Bloodlands, Cold Feet) as Danny, Joely Richardson (The Tudors, Nip/Tuck) as pathologist Jackie and Anne-Marie Duff (Sex Education, Shameless) as Danny’s ex-wife Susannah.

They’ll be joined by Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Hang Ups), Ben Miller (Professor T, Bridgerton), Niamh Algar (Deceit, Censor), Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor, Small Axe), Sacha Dhawan (The Great, Doctor Who), Sam Heughan (Outlander, Party Animals) and Imogen King (Clique, Hotel Portofino).

Advertisements

James Nesbitt said: “I could relate to Danny, with his flaws, vulnerabilities and the devastating situation he faces, from the very first moment I picked up the script.

“Each episode of Suspect is an intensely theatrical double-hander, a psychological battle of wits between Danny and another character who may know something about his daughter’s untimely death.”