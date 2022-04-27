Blocco 181: First look trailer and release date revealed for new Sky drama

A first look trailer and release date from new Sky drama Blocco 181 has been revealed.

Blocco 181 explores love and crime, set to the rhythms of rap and reggaeton, in a hyper-real, ultra-colourful and multicultural Milan.

The new Sky Original series is a dark fairy tale, starring Italian rap-music pioneer Salmo, who also acts as music supervisor and creative producer.

Blocco 181 will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic and stream online via NOW from 22 June 2022.

Watch the first trailer below!

A teaser of the series shares: "Blocco 181 is the Milan that is never shown. A swath of the city’s outskirts centred around a hive of illegal flats, a place where suspicious, threatening looks are exchanged daily.

"On one hand, there are the kids from the block who protect the cocaine dealers. On the other hand, there are the pandilleros of Misa, who are hungry, and ready to give up their lives for their gang. As guns and machetes are brandished, an intimate, passionate love story comes to the fore.

"It includes Bea, a sensual and fearless pandillera; Ludo, a middle-class party boy; and Mahdi, a protective guy from the block. Their relationship is all about sex, friendship, and belonging to a new sort of family, which will see them making their way up through the criminal hierarchy together, as the Latinos and kids from the block battle it out."

Salmo makes his acting debut as Snake, the (armed) right-hand man to Lorenzo (Alessandro Tedeschi), a drug dealer and childhood friend of Rizzo (Alessio Praticò), the neighbourhood ‘boss’.

Also on the cast are Laura Osma, Alessandro Piavani and Andrea Dodero.

