Call The Midwife series 12 begins filming with new Christmas special on the way

Series 12 of Call The Midwife has started filming.

The hit BBC One drama will be back for a brand new Christmas special later this year followed by the brand new series in early 2023.

Sharing a first picture from set, above, the show posted to social media this week: "WE’RE BACK!!!

"We bring you this picture straight from the Nonnatus House set, where our team began filming again just a few hours ago on a brand new Christmas Special and Series 12 of Call the midwife!

"This year Jenny Agutter (Sr Julienne) and Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane) were there to provide us with the traditional clapperboard shot that marks the beginning of the first scene of the new season."

They added: "We also hope to bring you some exclusive festive sneak peeks from our Poplar Christmas set later this week….. so stay tuned! xxx

"Call the midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023 xx"

While filming on series 12 gets underway the BBC has ALREADY confirmed big news for fans of the show.

The show has been renewed all the way through to 2024 with a thirteenth series and another festive special greenlit.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, said: "It’s an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!

"Like Nonnatus House itself, we have a proud past but an even more exciting future - full of old favourites, fresh faces, higher hemlines, new ideas. The stories we tell are like babies - they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

For now you can catch up with Call The Midwife online here via BBC iPlayer.