The United Kingdom's chances of winning Eurovision this year are looking up.

After placing last in 2021 with zero points, things could be very different for our latest entry.

Singer-songwriter Sam Ryder will represent his country in Turin with the song ‘Space Man’ and if the latest betting is anything to go by then we could see him being crowned the champion.

Bookmakers BoyleSports have this week cut Sam's odds to 10/1, making him the current fourth favourite.

Ahead of him right now are Sweden, reigning champions Italy and favourites Ukraine.

In recent years the UK has struggled with success at Eurovision; a victory would be the first time winning since 1997.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: "The Eurovision Song Contest is just around the corner, and we are starting to see more support for the United Kingdom to end their long wait for a win.

"They have been hammered all the way into 10/1 from a high of 40/1, while hosts Italy are 3/1 from 7/2. Ukraine are still the ones to beat according to the betting at 10/11 with Sweden moving into 7/2 from 9/2."

Sam Ryder co-wrote his song Space Man with Grammy-winning songwriter Amy Wadge (Ed Sheeran, Thinking Out Loud) and Max Wolfgang.

He said earlier this year: "I hope to sing my head off in a way the UK can be proud of, and to showcase a song I wrote with my friends last summer makes the whole experience even more special. See you in Turin legends!”

Eurovision 2022 will take place in Turin, Italy on 14 May, airing in the UK on BBC One. The Semi Finals will be on Tuesday, 10 and Thursday, 12 May and air on BBC Three.