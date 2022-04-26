Noughts + Crosses cast revealed for series 2 of BBC show

Noughts + Crosses series 2 has arrived on BBC - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Noughts & Crosses is a TV adaptation of Malorie Blackman's award-winning young adult series of the same name.

Advertisements

Back after the first series debuted in 2020, series two will dive viewers straight back into the dangerous, alternate world of the bestselling novels and the irresistible, forbidden love story at its heart.

A teaser for the new episodes shares: "Callum and Sephy are desperately attempting to flee Albion in search of a new life together, while the city they left behind ignites in the wake of Sephy's 'kidnap' and the devastating events of series one."

Noughts + Crosses 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 2 of Noughts + Crosses:

Masali Baduza plays Sephy Hadley

Jack Rowan plays Callum McGregor

Helen Baxendale plays Meggie McGregor

Paterson Joseph plays Kamal Hadley

Josh Dylan plays Jude McGregor

Jonathan Ajayi plays Lekan Baako

Mayuri Naidu plays Shashi Bandara

Bonnie Mbuli plays Jasmine Hadley

Kiké Brimah plays Minerva Hadley

Advertisements

Jasmine Jobson plays Cara

Robert Hands plays Clem

Michael Dapaah plays Mensah

Judi Love plays Chidi Abara

Iretiola Doyle plays the Empress of Aprica.

Watch Noughts + Crosses on TV and online

Noughts + Crosses series 2 starts on Tuesday, 26 April 2022 at 10:40PM on BBC One and iPlayer.

The show will also air on BBC Three at 9PM on Wednesdays from 27 April.

Series two has four episodes.

Advertisements

A teaser of the opening episode shares: "On the run, Callum and Sephy have found a safe haven in the woods. But when their peace is disturbed by an unexpected visitor, they must go to London to gather the resources they need to leave Albion for good.

"Back in London, Sephy’s disappearance is spurring vigilante attacks, and hate crime against Noughts is on the rise. Wanted by the police for terrorism, and by the Ofa Brotherhood for his role in Sephy’s kidnap, Jude hides out in an office block. But when he unexpectedly meets Cara, who has both Cross and Nought heritage, things get off on the wrong foot."