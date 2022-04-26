DNA Journey tonight on ITV with Olympic legends Torvill and Dean

DNA Journey: SR3: Ep3 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. ©Voltage TV and Mitre Television

ITV's DNA Journey continues tonight with Olympic legends Torvill and Dean.

The show sees celebrity duos set off on a quest to discover where they come from and unearth secrets from their past in a life changing and emotional voyage of discovery.

In the third episode of the new series, ice skating stars Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean embark on a journey that brings them even closer – as they share an emotional journey to uncover their family history using DNA and genealogy.

For Chris, growing up in a tiny family with dad and stepmum, without his mum, it’s a profoundly moving journey as he discovers living relatives on his mum’s side he never knew existed…and even mind-blowingly, they are a long way from Nottingham, in Utah, home to the Mormons.

For Olympian Jane, a lifelong puzzle of where her sporting prowess comes from is answered by an astounding connection to West Ham. All of a sudden, she is happy to share the sporting spotlight with another record-breaking sporting relative.

DNA Journey airs Tuesday, 26 April at 9PM on ITV and ITV Hub.

Other celebs to have appeared in new episodes this year are actors Dame Maureen Lipman and Rula Lenska while Chasers Anne Hegarty and Shaun Wallace took part in the first show.

DNA Journey will return for more new episodes in the autumn.

In the second part of the series will be Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, Joel Dommett and Tom Allen, plus Alison Hammond and Kate Garraway.