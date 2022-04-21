A new Channel 4 show will follow online couples as they meet in person for the first time.

The Nevermets will see Brits who have all fallen madly in love online as they each make the potentially life changing decision to cross international waters to meet their long-distance lovers for the very first time.

Channel 4 share: "The show will not only capture the very first time the couples set eyes on each other but also follow them as they get to know each other and find out if they have been honest with each other about who they are and their intentions.

"The couples will spend quality time on each other’s home turf, moving into wherever their other half calls home. They will bed into their partner’s real life, meeting friends and family, discovering all about their lover and their lifestyle, and deal with the realities of their day to day life.

"Having travelled to each other’s worlds the couples will ultimately have to decide whether their once virtual relationships are destined to flourish or fail IRL. In the ultimate test of their burgeoning relationship, each half of the couple are given an open ticket home, meaning they are free to leave the country and their relationship at any point. Can love cross all boundaries or will these couples discover they are worlds apart?"

Vivienne Molokwu, Senior Commissioning Editor for Factual Entertainment at Channel 4 commented: "The idea of falling in love with someone you’ve never met is unimaginable for many people and so there’s something quite extraordinary about the cast of The Nevermets from the off.

"Their stories are full of hopes and dreams with potential happy endings, but they are also crammed with unavoidable jeopardy and potential heartbreak meaning the series promises to be full of unmissable, high emotion moments. The series is destined to be addictive viewing.

The new six-part series is being made by Wall To Wall and Motion Content Group.

Melissa Brown, Executive Producer for Wall To Wall said: "The Nevermets is driven by a cast of incredible characters in extraordinary situations, all chasing their rainbow for a big pot of love. This beautifully uncomplicated format is inspired by what’s happening around us, people falling head over heels and in relationships that aren’t tied by geographical boundaries.

"The series will deliver real scale, warmth and humour alongside huge reveal moments and audience play long – a guaranteed irresistible watch.”

Martin Oxley, Head of Formats and Entertainment (UK) for Motion added: "The world of online dating across international borders has bought with it amazing stories of couples falling for one another online before they have even met in real life.

"So the commissioning of The Nevermets and the prospect of following these romances as they are realised in a real-world setting feels both timely and destined to be compelling for Channel 4 viewers.”

The Nevermets will air on Channel 4 with a start date to be announced.