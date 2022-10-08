The air date for Doctor Who’s upcoming Centenary special has been revealed.

Doctor Who’s Easter Special, a brand new one-off airs this autumn as part of the BBC’s Centenary celebrations.

Titled The Power of The Doctor, the brand new one-off special will be the final episode for Jodie Whittaker in her role as the Doctor.

Doctor Who – The Power of the Doctor (JODIE WHITTAKER). Credit: BBC Studios/James Pardon

It has been confirmed the episode will air on BBC One on Sunday, 23 October.

The episode will also be available to watch online on iPlayer from the same time.

The special will also star regulars Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson together with Sacha Dhawan as The Master.

They’ll be joined on the cast Patrick O’Kane and Jemma Redgrave alongside Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding who return as Ace and Tegan Jovanka respectively.

A teaser for the episode reveals: “In this feature-length Special to mark her last adventure, Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor must fight for her very existence, against her deadliest enemies: the Daleks, the Cybermen and her arch-nemesis, the Master.

“Who is attacking a speeding bullet train on the edges of a distant galaxy? Why are seismologists going missing from 21st century Earth? Who is defacing some of history’s most iconic paintings? Why is a Dalek trying to make contact with the Doctor? And just what hold does the mesmeric Rasputin have over Tsar Nicholas in 1916 Russia?

“The Doctor faces multiple threats…and a battle to the death.”

Outgoing showrunner Chris Chibnall said: “Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history. They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!”

It was previously announced that Ncuti Gatwa would takeover the role of the Doctor from 2023 for the show’s 60th anniversary, which will see Russell T Davies return as showrunner.

Ncuti said: “There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.

“This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my utmost to do the same.

For now, you can watch past episodes of Doctor Who online via BBC iPlayer here.