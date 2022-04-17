Doctor Who spoilers: First look at Jodie Whittaker's final episode in Centenary special

A first look at Doctor Who's upcoming Centenary special has been revealed - the final outing for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor.

Fresh from Doctor Who's Easter Special, titled Legend of the Sea Devils, BBC has unveiled a teaser preview of the next one-off episode.

The feature length instalment will air this autumn as part of BBC's centenary celebrations and will mark the final appearance of Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor.

The special will also star regulars Mandip Gill, John Bishop and Jacob Anderson together with Sacha Dhawan as The Master.

Further names on the cast for the stand-alone episode are Patrick O'Kane and Jemma Redgrave alongside Sophie Aldred and Janet Fielding who return as Ace and Tegan Jovanka respectively.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall said: "Jodie’s final feature-length story contains a plethora of treats and surprises for audiences and fans, not least the return of two of the most beloved companions in the show’s history. They’ll be helping the Doctor fight on three fronts, against her deadliest enemies: the Master, Daleks and Cybermen, in one huge story!

"For the BBC’s Centenary, we’ll be celebrating the past, present and future of Doctor Who, in a fittingly thrilling, epic and emotional send-off for the Thirteenth Doctor."

An air date for the special is to be announced.

For now you can watch a first teaser below...

Currently no replacement for Jodie in the title role as been announced.

Rumoured names have included Hugh Grant, Olly Alexander and Lydia West.

Speaking about her exit previously, Jodie said: "In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them.

"My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life. And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories."

She added: "I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

The upcoming centenary special of Doctor Who will also mark the departure of showrunner Chris Chibnall.

It was previously announced that Russell T Davies will return to take charge of the series having been responsible for Doctor Who's original revival in 2005.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that former stars of Doctor Who could be set to return for the show's 60th anniversary.

For now, you can watch past episodes of Doctor Who online from the BBC iPlayer here.