Taskmaster Champion of Champions 2 air date revealed for new special

The air date for the second Taskmaster Champion of Champions special has been confirmed!

A new Champion Of Champions show was first announced by Channel 4 back in 2020 and now it’s finally coming to TV.

Advertisements

2022 will see the uncompromising Taskmaster uphold tradition and invite the winners of series six to ten to battle it out once more.

Taskmaster Champion Of Champions air date

Taskmaster Champion Of Champions second special will air on Thursday, 23 June at 9PM on Channel 4.

It will feature former champions Richard Herring, Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, and Ed Gamble on the line up.

Greg Davies will return as Taskmaster with Little Alex Horne by his side, generating the all important figures, measurements, and generally irritating his overlord, as the five task titans face off in the ultimate quest for victory.

A teaser shares: “Returning to the scene of the greatest triumph of their lives to try and become the next Champion of Champions, Greg’s expectations will be sky high as he watches previous Taskmaster Champions Ed Gamble destroy a bath toy, Kerry Godliman rolling a bobbin, Liza Tarbuck avoiding low-flying bananas, Lou Sanders painting on skates and Richard Herring revealing his bare feet.

“Who will emerge as the ultimate victor and bask in the glory of the greatest triumph in television?”

Advertisements

The first Taskmaster Champion of Champions series aired in 2017.

It welcomed back the first five champions: Josh Widdicombe, Katherine Ryan, Noel Fielding, Rob Beckett and Bob Mortimer with Josh winning the series.

Meanwhile the main show is currently airing its 13 series on Channel 4 on Thursday nights.

Those taking part were stand-up, actor, and author Ardal O’Hanlon, comedian Bridget Christie, and actress and podcaster Sophie Duker.

They were joined by comedians, TV hosts and former Strictly Come Dancing stars Chris Ramsey and Judi Love.

Advertisements

You can watch the first Champion of Champions series on All 4 here.

You can also catch up with the main series online via All 4.