Conversations With Friends is the brand new drama coming to BBC Three in 2022 with a release date now confirmed!

Conversations With Friends has been adapted from the award-winning debut novel Sally Rooney who also wrote Normal People which was previously adapted for TV.

The 12-part series will air on TV and stream online via BBC Three in the UK and Hulu in the US.

Conversations With Friends release date

Conversations With Friends will be released on Sunday, 15 May 2022, it has been confirmed.

It will be available to watch on BBC Three and iPlayer in the UK.

A teaser of the series shares: "Conversations With Friends follows Frances, a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

"Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling.

"Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair.

"Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both.

"Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear."

The cast features emerging talent Alison Oliver as Frances and Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post) as Bobbi.

They'll be joined by Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, A Christmas Carol) as Nick and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) as Melissa.

You can watch a first full trailer below...

Conversations with Friends will premiere on BBC Three in the UK, Hulu in the US, and RTÉ in Ireland.

Elsewhere the series will be available on Amazon Prime Video (Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Africa), HBO Max EMEA (Spain, Portugal, Nordics, CEE, Netherlands, Baltics), SYN (Iceland) and Wavve (Korea).