Doctor Who cast from Legend of the Sea Devils special

Doctor Who is back on BBC One tonight with a brand new special for 2022 - who's on the cast of Legend of the Sea Devils?

The show returns for a stand-alone episode this Easter, the penultimate outing for Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor.

A teaser shares: "In a swashbuckling special adventure, the Doctor, Yaz and Dan come face to fin with one of the Doctor’s oldest adversaries: the Sea Devils.

"Why has legendary pirate queen Madam Ching come searching for a lost treasure? What terrifying forces lurk beneath the oceans of the nineteenth century? And did Yaz really have to dress Dan up as a pirate?"

Legend of the Sea Devils will air on Sunday, 17 April 2022 at 7:10PM.

Doctor Who Legend of the Sea Devils cast

Here's who's on the cast for the new special:

Jodie Whittaker plays The Doctor

Mandip Gill plays Yasmin Khan

John Bishop plays Dan Lewis

Marlowe Chan-Reeves plays Ying Ki

Crystal Yu plays Madam Ching

Craige Els plays Chief Sea Devil

Arthur Lee plays Ji-Hun

Doctor Who spoilers

Speaking about the special, Jodie Whittaker spilled: "We’re a few centuries off where the Doctor was aiming for and we stumble across a period in history that is a first for the Doctor Who universe.

"The TARDIS knows that it's going to China so Yaz and the Doctor have prepared appropriately for it but Dan gets a bit of a bum steer and his costume is all wrong! It’s a Pirates of the Caribbean style sci-fi, action adventure that marries historical characters with Whovian characters with a really brilliant high octane Doctor Who adventure."

She added: "On this episode we got to work with some really exciting cast. Crystal was absolutely brilliant. And also I think, Madam Ching as a character was such a great character. I think Crystal is an actress throws herself into things 100%.

"She's amazing, as is Craige, Marlowe and Arthur (Lee) - we had a really contained cast. There was obviously more than that but for us it was a kind of ensemble feel as were together all of the time."

Doctor Who airs Sunday on BBC One.

You can catch up now on past episodes via the BBC iPlayer here.