Richard Osman QUITS Pointless after 13 years to focus on new career

Richard Osman is to step down as co-host of BBC game show Pointless after more than a decade.

Pointless first launched on BBC Two back in 2009 before moving to BBC One in 2011 after proving a huge hit.

Throughout that time Richard Osman has hosted alongside Alexander Armstrong with the pair filming well over 1,000 episodes.

But their time together is set to come to an end with Richard quitting his role to focus on his writing career.

He announced on social media: "After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing.

"Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'House Of Games'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone

Richard added: "Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength."

Alexander Armstrong commented: "Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain. I say that like it’s a consolation - I’m going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday. But at least I still get him at weekends - and weekdays if you’re watching on Challenge."

There will be no immediate replacement for Richard with a series of guest co-hosts joining Alexander Armstrong on the daytime show.

Names of guest hosts for episodes to air later in 2022 are to be announced.

Pointless sees teams of two contestants having to find correct but obscure answers to general knowledge questions in order to score as few points as possible.

All the questions asked are put to 100 individuals. Contestants must give correct answers that were given by as few people as possible with a pointless answer adding £250 to the prize pot.

While Alexander asked the questions his 'Pointless friend' Richard offered up all the possible answers to those in the studio and viewers at home.

Applications to be on the next series of Pointless are open now.

The BBC ask: "Could you trust your mum, brother, housemate, or your partner to help you win big under pressure? We would love to hear from pairs of fun, lively people who think they can take up the Pointless challenge."

You must be at least 18 to apply and the closing date for applications is 3 February 2023 at midnight.

You can apply online by clicking here.