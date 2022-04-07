American reality dating show FBoy Island is to air on BBC Three in the UK.

Hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, the show first debuted in 2021 on HBO Max in the States.

The series sees a trio of single women tasked with sorting out the good boys from the bad.

A teaser explains: "Boy Island follows the adventures of Sarah, Nakia and CJ - three women all looking to get into a serious relationship with men who really care about them.

"The good news is they have 24 guys to choose from, the bad news is only half of them are interested in forming a relationship, while the other half are self-confessed bad boys only there to win a cash prize.

"Comical, irreverent, warm and with hugely surprising twists and turns throughout, this new dating show is all about how much you can really judge a book by its cover. Can you tell if these hot dates are being genuine or only saying what they think the singletons want to hear?

"The women are in the driving seat and will use all their sleuthing skills to try and weed out the good guys with their best intentions at heart, from the bad guys who just want to win the money."

In each episode CJ, Nakia and Sarah choose who they will go on dates with and who they will boot off the show.

Those chosen to be eliminated will then reveal if they were there for cash or for a real relationship.

In the finale of the ten-part series, the ladies will go on their final dates - but the men they've chosen there to find love... or money?

A release date for the series on BBC Three is to be confirmed.

Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three said: "This series completely flips the dating show concept on its head which makes it fun and captivating viewing. It has a lot of humour and heart and although it shouldn’t be taken too seriously, it does leaves enough room for real romance.

"It’s already been received really well in the US and we think it will be a great addition to our original commissions on BBC Three."

Meanwhile in the US the show has already been renewed for a second season on HBO Max.

