Dan Walker is to leave BBC Breakfast for Channel 5.

The broadcaster will front Channel 5's flagship news bulletin 5 News as well as a range of brand new non-news programming on the channel.

Dan Walker said: "I can't wait to get stuck into the daily news show, but I am also excited about making some great new TV for Channel 5.

"I love their ideas and creativity and it’s rare to get an opportunity like this where paths and ambitions meet. The chance to do something different was too good to turn down."

Dan will replace Dr Sian Williams as lead anchor, joining Claudia-Liza Vanderpuije who co-presents 5 News.

Ben Frow, Director of Content for Paramount UK said: "Dan Walker joining the Channel shows that Channel 5 attracts leading talent. Dan is a renowned broadcaster and we’re looking forward to seeing him not just fronting 5 News but bringing his experience to programming across Channel 5 as we continue to develop and grow our output.”

Daniel Pearl, Commissioning Editor, Unscripted, at Channel 5 (VP) added: “We’re delighted that Dan Walker is joining the fantastic team at 5 News, as an anchor he will be instrumental in the success of Channel 5’s News output as it continues to grow and evolve.”

5 News re-launched in November and has been welcomed by viewers for its original journalism with a strong regional focus that puts the audience at the heart of the story.

Editor of 5 News, Cait FitzSimons commented: "I’m hugely excited about Dan’s decision to join 5 News. We pride ourselves on the deep connection we have with our viewers across the country, and this is a key strength of Dan’s, helping secure his place as one of Britain’s best and most popular broadcasters.

"I look forward to working with him to build on the success of our new hour-long programme and finding more ways to tell stories that touch viewers’ lives across the nation."