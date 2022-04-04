The Split cast revealed for series 3 of BBC One show

The Split series 3 has arrived on BBC One - here's a full run down of who's on the cast.

Written and created by Abi Morgan, the hit BBC drama is back with its third and final series.

Advertisements

A teaser shares; "Set in the fast-paced, complex world of London’s high-end divorce circuit, The Split is an authentic, multi-layered and witty examination of modern marriage and the legacy of divorce.

"Following the messy lives of the three Defoe sisters, Hannah, Nina and Rose and their formidable mother Ruth, Abi Morgan is set to conclude the trilogy with the most dramatic and heartbreaking series to date, as we watch a divorce lawyer confronted by her very own divorce."

The Split 2022 cast

Here's a full rundown of who's on the cast of series 3 of The Split

Nicola Walker plays Hannah Stern

Stephen Mangan plays Nathan Stern

Barry Atsma plays Christie Carmichael

Annabel Scholey plays Nina Defoe

Deborah Findlay plays Ruth Defoe

Fiona Button plays Rose Defoe

Lara Pulver plays Kate

Chukwudi Iwuji plays Zander Hale

Damien Molony plays Tyler Donaghue

Advertisements

Ian McElhinney plays Ronnie

Lindsay Duncan plays Caroline

Anna Chancellor plays Melanie

Watch The Split on TV and online

The new series of The Split begins on Monday, 4 April at 9PM on BBC One.

Episodes will continue weekly on TV while all six episodes will be available on iPlayer after the first airs.

The first two series are already available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

A teaser for the first episode shares: "Hannah and Nathan are in the final stages of negotiating their divorce, but when it becomes clear Nathan has met someone else, the amicable separation takes a turn for the worse."

Advertisements

Meanwhile creator Abi Morgan has revealed the new series has two alternative endings.

"I think we’ll end up sharing (the other ending) eventually when we’ve decided which one we’re going for!" Abi shared, "The most important thing for us was to show Hannah in a place that was hopeful and powerful and that there was a level of optimism, if not anticipation and trepidation for the future."