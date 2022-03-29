One Night Stand comes to E4 with brand new episodes

E4's hit online dating show One Night Stand is coming to TV with a four-part series.

One Night Stand originally debuted on social media in 2021 where it was viewed over 5 million times on Facebook.

An airing of the episodes on E4 also proved a hit, leading to a full series which starts with new episodes on Thursday, 14 April at 10PM on E4.

E4 share: "The light-hearted new series will again follow lovestruck singles, surprising someone who they previously had a one-night stand with to see if their fleeting former lover could have been the one that got away.

"Meeting for a second-chance date they will recollect memories of the brief encounter and share how they really feel about each other to determine whether romance can be rekindled or if that initial spark has fizzled for good."

E4 has also announced new show Dating Pool which will air as a three-part digital series and E4 one-off.

The channel reveals: "Presented by self-dubbed, ‘comedic Rockstar’ Spuddz, each episode of the three-part social media series Dating Pool will follow one singleton on a cab journey to a romantic date. Joining them in the cab will be three potential suitors.

"Together they will be whisked off to one romantic destination, but the suitors will only have the duration of the journey to make an impression and some will be dumped and left to find their own way home along the way. As the cab pulls up only one suitor will be left and make it to the actual date."

One Night Stand is produced by Hello Mary while Renaissance Studios is behind Dating Pool.

Channel 4’s Head of Entertainment and Events, Phil Harris said: "Our social pilots were commissioned as part of our drive to grow new titles and talent outside of traditional linear slots and to test new and original ideas with younger audiences wherever they consume content.

"The performance has been heartening and we are delighted that commissioning in this way is leading to new ideas from great indies.”

You can watch the original One Night Stand from 2021 online via All 4 here

