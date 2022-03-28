Gentleman Jack series 2 start date and trailer as show returns to BBC One

Gentleman Jack is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Suranne Jones returns as the remarkable Anne Lister, with Sophie Rundle reprising her role as Ann Walker in Sally Wainwright’s Gentleman Jack.

After the first series aired in 2019, a brand new series is on its way to BBC One soon - here's all you need to know!

When does Gentleman Jack start?

The new series of Gentlemen Jack begins on Sunday, 10 April at 9PM on BBC One.

The series has eight episodes which will also stream online via iPlayer.

Also returning to the series are Gemma Whelan as Marian Lister, Gemma Jones as Aunt Anne Lister, and Timothy West as Jeremy Lister. They are joined by many returning cast including Lydia Leonard (Mariana Lawton), Jodhi May (Lady Vere Cameron), Katherine Kelly (Elizabeth Sutherland), Derek Riddell (Captain George Sutherland) and Stephanie Cole (Aunt Ann Walker).

They're joined by Peter Davison (William Priestley), Amelia Bullmore (Eliza Priestley), Vincent Franklin (Christopher Rawson), Shaun Dooley (Jeremiah Rawson), Rosie Cavaliero (Elizabeth Cordingley), Joe Armstrong (Samuel Washington), Anthony Flanagan (Ben Sowden), George Costigan (James Holt).

Joanna Scanlan (No Offence, The Thick Of It) will join as guest cast for series two in the role of Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe.

A teaser for the second outing reads: "Yorkshire, 1834. All eyes are on Anne Lister and Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

"Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous.

"Series two will again use the real life diaries of Anne Lister - part of which were written in code - as its source, with every part of Lister’s story based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote in her journals."

You can watch a first trailer from series of Gentlemen Jack below.

For now, you can watch series one of Gentleman Jack on BBC iPlayer here.