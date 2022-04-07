Chivalry start date confirmed for new Channel 4 drama

Chivalry is the brand new drama coming to Channel 4 in 2022 with a start date now confirmed!

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani have co-created, co-written and both star in the new comedy drama with an all star ensemble cast.

A teaser for the series shares: "Chivalry offers a fresh new look on gender politics and romance, and asks the question: can one build and sustain a successful, relevant career in Hollywood without sacrificing authenticity.

"How fluid are our politics and how political are our fluids? And can romance blossom - not in spite of #MeToo, but because of it?

"Chivalry explores the truths and the myths behind these characters, their judgements of each other and their assumptions of themselves, seeking to break down and explore classic stereotypes. Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that as a society, we often find hard to discuss."

Chivalry start date

Chivalry will start on Channel 4 on Thursday, 21 April at 10PM.

The series has six episodes which will air on TV weekly.

Alternatively, the full series will be available to watch online on All 4 from midnight on Thursday 21 April.

The cast features Steve Coogan as Cameron, a successful film producer and ‘ladies man’ and Sarah Solemani as Bobby, a passionate indie-darling filmmaker.

The full cast features Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Blackish) as astute studio executive Jean Shrill, Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice, American Woman) as Cameron’s leading lady, Lark, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Shrill) as Ama, Cameron’s latest assistant, Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself) as intimacy coordinator, Tatiana, and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) as Bobby’s devoted and patient husband, Aston.