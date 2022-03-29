Concert for Ukraine line up: Who's performing on tonight's ITV fundraising special

ITV will air a live special to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine tonight - here's who's performing!

Concert For Ukraine takes place this evening (Tuesday, 29 March), raising funds for Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

ITV say the two-hour concert "will bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

Concert for Ukraine line up

Names confirmed to perform include Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter with others to be announced.

They will be joined by Nile Rodgers & Chic, Becky Hill, The Kingdom Choir, Manic Street Preachers and Tom Odell.

Meanwhile the concert hosts are confirmed to be Roman Kemp, Marvin Humes and Emma Bunton.

The live show air on ITV and ITV Hub on Tuesday, 29 March at 8PM.

The concert will take place at Resorts World Arena Birmingham with a huge live audience.

Concert For Ukraine is a collaboration between ITV, STV, Livewire Pictures, Global and M&S. ITV will be donating all sponsorship and advertising revenue to the DEC appeal.

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious.

“But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."

"We are grateful to ITV, Livewire Pictures, Global and M&S for their support to this appeal, our special thanks to ITV who have supported DEC with emergency appeals over many decades and just recently for Afghanistan."

For information on the DEC Ukraine Appeal and to donate, visit https://www.dec.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

