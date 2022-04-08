Watch Ant & Dec prank Oti Mabuse on Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant & Dec cause mischief with Oti Mabuse in this weekend's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Ant & Dec are back for the happiest 90 minutes of the week with the final Saturday Night Takeaway of the series this weekend.

Oti Mabuse finds herself as the star of a totally bonkers Get Out Of Me Ear, having to follow each and every one of Ant & Dec's instructions.

You can watch a first look clip in the video below!

Saturday Night Takeaway airs live on ITV and ITV Hub at 7PM on Saturday, 9 April.

Comedian Lee Mack is live in the studio as Star Guest Announcer while Stephen Mulhern hosts the final Ant vs Dec

Fleur East and Andi Peters are live in the studio with the Happiest Minute & Takeaway Getaway as well as huge live surprises for the studio audience and viewers at home.

Plus get your popcorn ready for the final instalment of Polter Guys. The brand new mini-series has seen Ant & Dec become ghost busters. The new adventure includes many celebrity cameos including Rob Delaney, Jo Brand, Kadeena Cox, Tom Allen, Fred Siriex and Roman Kemp.

Finally, there will be a special End Of The Show Show with ITV teasing "something special that celebrates this series".

You can catch up with past episodes from the latest series online here via the ITV Hub.

In past episodes this year Jeremy Clarkson got pranked by the Geordie duo while Craig Revel Horwood also faced Get Out Of Me Ear.

Ant & Dec also caused chaos with pranks on members of the public including at London's O2 Arena.

There have also been performances from the cast of Mary Poppins, The Darkness and Michael Bublé.