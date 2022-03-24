The Staircase with Colin Firth and Toni Collette comes to Sky and NOW this Spring

Colin Firth and Toni Collette will star in new crime drama The Staircase.

Based on a true story, The Staircase further explores the life of crime novelist Michael Peterson, his sprawling North Carolina family, and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen Peterson.

Advertisements

BAFTA and Academy Award winner Colin Firth (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, A Single Man) will play Michael Peterson with Toni Collette (Knives Out, Muriel’s Wedding) as Kathleen Peterson in the new limited series.

The Staircase is to premiere this spring on Sky and streaming service NOW with an exact release date to be confirmed.

Starring alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette are Michael Stuhlbarg (Your Honor), Juliette Binoche (Chocolat), Dane DeHaan (ZeroZeroZero), Olivia DeJonge (Elvis), Rosemarie DeWitt (Little Fires Everywhere) and Tim Guinee (Inventing Anna).

Joining them are Patrick Schwarzenegger (Moxie), Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), Vincent Vermignon (Romy and Michele's High School Reunion), Odessa Young (Shirley) and Parker Posey (Lost in Space).

Co-produced by Annapurna Television, the eight episode limited series is written and executive produced by showrunners Antonio Campos (The Devil All The Time, Christine) and Maggie Cohn (Versace).

Advertisements

Campos also directs six episodes, with Leigh Janiak directing two episodes.

In the US, the series will be available to stream on HBO Max.

More on: NOW Sky Streaming TV