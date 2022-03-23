The BAFTA TV Awards has revealed the nominations for the 2022 'must see moment'.

Six TV highlights from the past year will face off in the only category where the winner is decided by the public.

The six nominated moments are:

Ant & Dec's I'm A Celebrity jokes about party-gate (ITV)



Ant and Dec's quips about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the ongoing party-gate scandal had audiences in stitches.

In one gag, reacting to the end of David Ginola’s reign as camp leader, Ant insisted the celebs “categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party. And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine.”

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice's silent dance on Strictly (BBC One)



During last year's Strictly Come Dancing, Rose Ayling-Ellis and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice performed their Couple’s Choice to Clean Bandit’s Symphony.

The routine saw 16 stunning seconds of silent dancing, with Rose saying the touching moment gave an insight into her experience as the show’s first-ever deaf contestant while also celebrating the deaf community by being a positive and joyful dance.

Adele reunites with her old teacher on An Audience With Adele (ITV)



During her An Audience With Adele concert with ITV, Adele was surprised by her old English school teacher.

After a perfectly worded question from guest Emma Thompson, Miss McDonald joins Adele on stage for an emotional reunion – much to her surprise and delight.

Colin's devastating AIDS diagnosis in It's A Sin (Channel 4)



Colin lies in a Welsh hospital with his mum, Jill and Ash by his side. Confused and distraught, he’s told the devastating news that he’s been diagnosed with AIDS.

His mum does her best to console him, but the pure sadness is hitting them all. They make a plan to move Colin to London for treatment.

Squid Game's Red Light, Green Light game (Netflix)



Everyone was talking about Netflix's Squid Game when it dropped on the streaming service. The series follows 456 participants from all walks of life, but all in dire need of money, as they are taken to a secret location and given the chance to win a life changing cash prize.

The barbaric twist on traditional Korean children’s game, Red Light, Green Light in the opening episode revealed the deathly consequences of losing.

UK Hun? - Bimini's verse on RuPaul's Drag Race UK (BBC Three)



Bimini Bon Boulash's verse in the RuRuVision Song Contest competition during RuPaul's Drag Race UK completes the list.

Part of the The United Kingdolls alongside A’Whora, Lawrence Chaney and Tayce, their song UK Hun? later went on to storm the charts.

You can vote for your favourite moment online here. Voting opens at 7AM on 23 March and closes at 5PM on 19 April 2022.

The winner will be announced during the Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards broadcast on 8 May 2022.