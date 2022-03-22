The Responder series 2 confirmed as Martin Freeman crime drama returns

The Responder will return to BBC One for a second series, it's been confirmed.

The Responder is a crime drama from ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and stars Martin Freeman (The Hobbit; Sherlock; Breeders; Fargo) in the lead role.

Advertisements

After its first outing earlier this year, the BBC has confirmed a new series is in the works.

The Responder series 2 will have five episodes, once again written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher.

Series 2 will once again be set and filmed in Liverpool with further details including a start date to be announced.

For now, series one of The Responder is available to watch online via BBC iPlayer here.

A synopsis shares: "The Responder follows Chris, a crisis-stricken, morally compromised, unconventional urgent response officer tackling a series of night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

"Whilst trying to keep his head above water both personally and professionally, Chris is forced to take on a new rookie partner Rachel. Both soon discover that survival in this high pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other."

Advertisements

Alongside Martin Freeman, the cast of series one features Adelayo Adedayo, Ian Hart, MyAnna Buring, Kerrie Hayes and Warren Brown.

David Bradley and Rita Tushingham also take on roles alongside newcomers Josh Finan and Emily Fairn.