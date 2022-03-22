First look images have been released for Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani’s Channel 4 series Chivalry.

Steve Coogan and Sarah Solemani have co-created, co-written and both star in the new comedy drama.

The new show "unabashedly explores the complex state of gender politics in the #MeToo era in the film and television industry."

Chivlary S1, ep4 Jean (Wanda Skyes)

Chivlary, S1, Ep1. Lark (Sienna Miller)

The first look images feature Coogan as Cameron, a successful film producer and ‘ladies man’ and Solemani as Bobby, a passionate indie-darling filmmaker.

Joining Coogan and Solemani are an ensemble cast including Emmy award-winning Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Blackish) as astute studio executive Jean Shrill, Sienna Miller (The Loudest Voice, American Woman) as Cameron’s leading lady, Lark, Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Shrill) as Ama, Cameron’s latest assistant, Aisling Bea (This Way Up, Living With Yourself) as intimacy coordinator, Tatiana, and Adjani Salmon (Dreaming Whilst Black, Enterprice) as Bobby’s devoted and patient husband, Aston.

A teaser for the series shares: "Chivalry offers a fresh new look on gender politics and romance, and asks the question: can one build and sustain a successful, relevant career in Hollywood without sacrificing authenticity.

"How fluid are our politics and how political are our fluids? And can romance blossom - not in spite of #MeToo, but because of it?

Chivlary, S1, Ep1. Ama (Lolly Adefope)

Chilvary, S1, Ep2. Tatiana (Aisling Bea)

Chivlary, s1 ep 6. Aston (Adjani Salmon) Bobby (Sarah Solemani)

"Chivalry explores the truths and the myths behind these characters, their judgements of each other and their assumptions of themselves, seeking to break down and explore classic stereotypes. Chivalry grants the audience permission to laugh while asking complex questions that as a society, we often find hard to discuss."

The new six-part series will air this Spring on Channel 4 and All 4 with a release date to be announced.