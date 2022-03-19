What's On TV tonight? What to watch on Saturday, 19 March

Here are our top picks from this evening's telly (Saturday, 19 March).

With sports seeing shows like Saturday Night Takeaway and Starstruck cancelled for the week, here's what else to watch tonight.

Big (1988) - 5:25PM, Channel 5

Watch the classic movie starring Tom Hanks about a boy who makes a wish on a fairground machine to become bigger - only to wake up as a 30-year-old man.

Celebrity Mastermind - 7:30PM, BBC One

Clive Myrie puts four more famous faces under the spotlight in another episode of the classic quiz where celebrities donate to charity.

Comedian and ventriloquist Nina Conti, Brenton West from The Repair Shop, Martel Maxwell from Homes Under the Hammer and news presenter Fatima Manji are in the famous black chair tonight, answering questions on Stephen King’s short fiction, Formula One, Freddie Mercury and Queen Victoria.

Ant & Dec's 30 Greatest Moments - 7:30PM, Channel 5

While Saturday Night Takeaway may be off air this week, you can still get your fix of Ant & Dec with this Channel 5 special.

A countdown of the pair's funniest moments celebrates the double act's 30-year-old TV career, from BBC children's drama Byker Grove to SMTV to I'm A Celebrity.

Pointless Celebrities - 8PM, BBC One

A radio-themed edition of the general knowledge quiz in which four teams try to come up with the answers that no-one else could think of.

Presented by Alexander Armstrong and co-host Richard Osman, with contestants Dame Jenni Murray, Samira Ahmed, OJ Borg, Gary Davies, Melvin Odoom, Rickie Haywood-Williams, Snoochie Shy and Nadia Jae.

Killing Eve - 9:25PM, BBC One

Having been rejected by Eve, Villanelle turns to someone else for help. Eve is getting closer to the Twelve - now she finally has a name. Carolyn is on the trail of a mysterious globetrotting torturer.

Celebrity Gogglebox - 9PM, E4

A repeat from the recent series, some of Britain's best loved personalities hit the sofa for the latest series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

What do Nick and Liv Grimshaw, Denise van Outen and Eddie Boxshall, Mo Gilligan and Babatunde Aleshe, Shaun Ryder and Bez, Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth and Dame Maureen Lipman, and Chris Eubank Sr and Chris Eubank Jr think of The Handmaid's Tale, Back to the Future, Countdown, Dickinson's Real Deal and more.

