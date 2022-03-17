Derry Girls trailer revealed for third and final series on Channel 4

Channel 4 has released the trailer from the third and final series of Derry Girls.

A third season of hit comedy Derry Girls was confirmed back in 2019 with six new episodes but has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Finally on its way back to screen soon, a first trailer has been revealed today.

Series 3 of Derry Girls will once again follow Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin, aka The Wee English Fella, James (Dylan Llewellyn).

The series also stars Tommy Tiernan as Erin’s long-suffering father Gerry, Tara Lynne O’Neill as Erin’s mother Mary, Ian McElhinney as Granda Joe, Kathy Kiera Clarke as Aunt Sarah and Siobhan McSweeney as Sister Michael, the straight-talking Headmistress of Lady Immaculate College, where the group attend.

A teaser for the new series shares: "While series one observed the gang navigating their teens in 1990’s Derry against a backdrop of The Troubles, series two charted them navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school against the backdrop of a precarious peace process.

"In series three, which is coming soon to Channel 4 and All 4, viewers will see that while Northern Ireland is growing up this gang of eejits certainly aren't anytime soon – while there’s hope in the air that The Troubles may finally be over their troubles are only just getting started as they get ever closer to “adulthood”..."

As for when series 3 of Derry Girls starts, Channel 4 have yet to announce a release date.

Derry Girls series one and two are available to stream on All 4 now.

Creator Lisa McGee announced last year that the show would be coming to an end after its third series.

"It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series," McGee said. "Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly...very slowly... start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase - which was a small, magical window of time.

"Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it's achieved."