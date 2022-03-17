Ukweli Roach to lead the cast of new BBC One crime drama Wolf

Ukweli Roach is to lead the cast of new BBC One drama Wolf.

The new series will be based on Mo Hayder’s acclaimed Jack Caffery novels and will be written and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion).

Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos, Blindspot, Humans) has been cast in the lead role of DI Jack Caffery.

A teaser shares: "DI Jack Caffery is a young man searching for himself. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10 year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others - but at what cost?

"In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time."

Also joining the ensemble cast are Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who, Marvel’s Iron Fist) as Honey, Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones, Riviera) as Molina, mismatched professionals forced together on a job; Sian Reese-Williams (Hidden, Line Of Duty) as DI Maia Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove; Juliet Stevenson (Out Of Her Mind, Bend It Like Beckham) as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, an intelligent yet neurotic housewife, and Owen Teale (Line Of Duty, Game Of Thrones) as Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, Matilda’s wealthy and well-connected husband.

Ukweli Roach said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffrey in Wolf. Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life.”

The six-part series will be produced by Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and APC Studios.

Ben Irving, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama, commented: "Unsurprisingly, the combination of Megan’s brilliant scripts, Kristoffer Nyholm in the director’s chair, and the world-class creative team at Hartswood and APC have attracted a phenomenal cast to this gripping and deliciously twisted drama.

"Mo Hayder’s characters are in safe hands. We can’t wait to bring the show to audiences on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.”

Elaine Cameron, Executive Producer for Hartswood Films, saod: “We are delighted to have attracted such an amazing cast into our wonderfully entertaining crime/horror world! It’s a real testament to the originality of Megan’s scripts.

"I am particularly excited about young actor Ukweli Roach playing the lead role of Jack Caffery - I guarantee once the series goes out he will be a total household name!”

Laurent Boissel, Executive Producer for APC Studios, added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Elaine and the Hartswood team on this exciting new project for the BBC. It is a major move for APC in the UK and we are lucky to be working with such talent both on and off the screen.

"We look forward to audiences in the UK and internationally being able to enjoy Megan’s adaptation of Mo’s fabulous books.”

Filming has commenced in Wales and Wolf will premiere on BBC One and iPlayer in the UK with a release date to be announced.

