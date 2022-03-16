ITV is to air a two-hour special to raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are to join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the media & entertainment group Global for Concert for Ukraine on Tuesday, 29 March.

ITV say the concert "will bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal."

A line-up of presenters and artists, to be announced over the coming days, will take part in the live show, which will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast with ITV donating all sponsorship and advertising revenue to the DEC appeal.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: "Music is a very powerful tool when it comes to showing support and solidarity, and at ITV we are proud and privileged to be working with Livewire Pictures, Global, M&S and the DEC on such an important and necessary fundraising event.”

Bobby Hain, Managing Director of Broadcast at STV, added: “We've seen time and time again that the generosity of STV viewers knows no bounds. As the crisis in Ukraine continues to intensify at an alarming rate, this event will be an opportunity for our audiences to come together through the power of music, show our whole-hearted support for Ukraine, and help make a difference to those affected through the work of DEC charities.”

Kelly Williams and Simon Daglish, Managing Director and Deputy Managing Director, ITV Commercial, commented: “As we’ve witnessed the horrific events unfolding before our eyes we want to work with brands to show our industry's support and raise as much money as possible for the millions of people affected by this crisis. The industry has a generous spirit at its heart and now more than ever it is the time to come together and make a difference.”

Guy Freeman, Managing Director of Livewire Pictures, said: “Such is the strength of feeling within our industry from people who just to want to do whatever they can to help, we’ve been overwhelmed by their generosity and that of every company – all donating their time and services to make this event a reality, at very short notice.”

Saleh Saeed, chief executive of the DEC, said: “It is heart-breaking to see the deepening crisis unfolding in Ukraine as more refugees cross the borders each day with nothing more than what they can carry. The situation for those inside the country is becoming increasingly precarious.

“But there is something we can all do to bring hope. Funds raised by this concert will make a real difference to those affected by the conflict, sending a strong message of love and enabling DEC charities to help now with urgent aid as well as helping to rebuild lives in the months and years ahead."

"We are grateful to ITV, Livewire Pictures, Global and M&S for their support to this appeal, our special thanks to ITV who have supported DEC with emergency appeals over many decades and just recently for Afghanistan."

James Rea, Global’s Director of Broadcasting & Content said: “This important fundraising event will raise vital funds for DEC and Global is proud to be partnering with ITV, Livewire and DEC as we all try and do what we can for the people of Ukraine.”

Stuart Machin, Chief Operating Officer at M&S said: “Watching this escalating humanitarian crisis, we all want to find a way to make a difference. At M&S, we are doing everything we can to help the people of Ukraine - whether that’s through charity donations, sending urgent product supplies, launching customer giving in our stores or job opportunities for refugees.

"Our customers and colleagues have already been incredible in their response and by getting behind ITV’s Concert for Ukraine, it gives us all another way to show our support and raise vital funds for those so urgently in need."

