Everything I Know About Love cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Everything I Know About Love has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.
Everything I Know About Love is based on Dolly Alderton’s wildly funny, occasionally heartbreaking, internationally bestselling memoir of the same name.
A teaser shares: “Set in a 2012 London house-share, with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?”
Everything I Know About Love 2022 cast
Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 1 of Everything I Know About Love
Emma Appleton plays Maggie
Bel Powley plays Birdy
Marli Siu plays Nell
Aliyah Odoffin plays Amara
Connor Finch plays Street
Ryan Bown plays Nathan
Jill Halfpenny plays Roisin
Jordan Peters plays Neil
Watch Everything I Know About Love on TV and online
Everything I Know About Love airs on Tuesday nights on BBC One at 10:30PM from Tuesday, 7 June.
Episodes will also air on BBC Three on Wednesdays at 10PM from 8 June.
Alternatively, all episodes of the seven-part series are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer now.
A teaser of the opening instalment shares: “Childhood friends Maggie and Birdy move into their first London house-share, along with Nell and Amara. When Maggie meets hot musician Street, events take an unexpected turn.”