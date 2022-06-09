Everything I Know About Love cast revealed for new BBC One drama

Everything I Know About Love - Picture Shows: L-R Birdy (BEL POWLEY), Maggie (EMMA APPLETON) - (C) Universal International Studios Ltd - Photographer: Matthew Squire

Everything I Know About Love has arrived on BBC One – here’s a full run down of who’s on the cast.

Everything I Know About Love is based on Dolly Alderton’s wildly funny, occasionally heartbreaking, internationally bestselling memoir of the same name.

A teaser shares: “Set in a 2012 London house-share, with flashbacks to suburban adolescence in the early noughties, the series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?”

Everything I Know About Love 2022 cast

Here’s a full rundown of who’s on the cast of series 1 of Everything I Know About Love

Emma Appleton plays Maggie

Bel Powley plays Birdy

Marli Siu plays Nell

Aliyah Odoffin plays Amara

Connor Finch plays Street

Ryan Bown plays Nathan

Jill Halfpenny plays Roisin

Jordan Peters plays Neil

Watch Everything I Know About Love on TV and online

Everything I Know About Love airs on Tuesday nights on BBC One at 10:30PM from Tuesday, 7 June.

Episodes will also air on BBC Three on Wednesdays at 10PM from 8 June.

Alternatively, all episodes of the seven-part series are available to watch online via BBC iPlayer now.

A teaser of the opening instalment shares: “Childhood friends Maggie and Birdy move into their first London house-share, along with Nell and Amara. When Maggie meets hot musician Street, events take an unexpected turn.”