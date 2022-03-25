Saturday Night Takeaway is back on ITV this weekend with Michael Bublé, Anna Maxwell Martin and more!

After a week off due to the football, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns live to ITV and ITV Hub on Saturday, 26 March at 7PM for the happiest ninety minutes of the week.

As ever the duo return with more live surprises, celebrity guests and outrageous stunts along with all of the Saturday Night Takeaway favourites that viewers know and love.

This week the guest announcer is Anna Maxwell Martin while Michael Bublé will perform in the latest End Of The Show Show.

Stephen Mulhern returns for more Ant vs Dec and the Happiest Minute & Takeaway Getaway are also back.

Plus, there are 3 big surprises for unsuspecting members of the studio audience.

Fleur East and Andi Peter have more viewer giveaways together with Read My Lips and Sofawatch.

Meanwhile, Ant & Dec made a surprise appearance on This Morning on Friday, much to the shock of hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary

Dec said: "We were actually just passing, we were on our way to film something for tomorrow nights show but we just wanted to remind you and everybody because we had a week off last week because of the rugby, so we just wanted to remind you all that we’re back tomorrow night at 7pm."

Dec added: "We’ve got Anna Maxwell Martin from Motherland and Line of Duty, she’s our star guest announcer..."

Ant continued: "...and Michael Bublé is doing our end of the show, show! Anyway, we’ll let you be. Sorry about that."

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs Saturday night from 7PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via ITV Hub here.

Past guests on the show this year have included Sam Fender, The Darkness and the West End cast of Mary Poppins The Musical.

Meanwhile Jeremy Clarkson got pranked by the Geordie duo while Craig Revel Horwood took part in Get Out Of Me Ear.