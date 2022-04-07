Future Food Stars contestants and results so far from new BBC One show

Future Food Stars has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and results so far.

Future Food Stars sees Gordon Ramsay on the hunt for the UK’s most exciting new food and drink business.

The series will see the TV chef putting 12 entrepreneurs through a series of challenges as they compete to win his £150,000 investment.

After taking on a weekly task, they'll come face-to face with Gordon as he grills them on their performance. Only the ones who impress will continue on the show and in with the chance of securing Gordon's investment.

Future Food Stars currently airs at 9PM on Thursday nights on BBC One.

Future Food Stars contestants and results so far

Amit Panwar, 38-year-old from Malvern Hills, Worcestershire. Pandeli - bottled Indian sauces

Asher Flowers, 28-year-old from The Rhondda Valley. Rogue - jams, chutneys and marmalades

Bola Adegbenro, 46-year-old from Hertfordshire. Jitterbug - apple cider vinegar seltzers

Jamie Savage, 36-year-old from Macclesfield. Savages Mussels - mussel bar

Leah Harkness, 38-year-old from London. Norah’s Brownies - free-from brownies

Matthew Watts, 33-year-old from London. Jackdaw - zero-waste restaurant

Michelle Maddox, 45,-year-old from Abernethy (Perthshire). Clootie McToot - clootie dumplings

Stephanie Buttery, 30-year-old from Manchester. Chu Lo - Japanese-inspired soft drinks

Valentina Fois, 37-year-old from London. Lele’s - vegan cake mixes & café

Victoria Omobuwajo, 28-year-old from London. Sunmo - plantain based snacks

ELIMINATED EPISODE 2: Jen Wright, 35-year-old from Castleford. The Cocktail Pickers Club - bottled cocktails

ELIMINATED EPISODE 1: Vincenzo Gentile, 27-year-old from London. Smokin’ Brothers - smoked salmon company

Future Food Stars spoilers

In the third episode (14 April), Gordon’s mantra is ‘expect the unexpected’ as he pushes the contenders to the extreme.

First, Gordon sends his contenders to the glorious Lake District – it’s an epic location that will see them having to dig deep to succeed. Not only will the teams have to hit Gordon’s surprise brief, they’ll need to overcome their fears as they face a terrifying challenge 1,000 feet in the air.

Next, Gordon ramps up his demands to discover who’s a jack of all trades. They’ll need to master product development, marketing, design, social media and pitching their ideas to a panel of world-class experts. It’s a relentless ask, and the demands keep coming. Who will prove to be an all-rounder, and who will drop the ball?

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.