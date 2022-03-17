Future Food Stars start date and all about Gordon Ramsay's new BBC One show

Future Food Stars is the new BBC One show with Gordon Ramsay - here's all you need to know.

In Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars, the world’s most famous chef will be offering £150,000 of his own cash to up and coming food and drink entrepreneurs.

Twelve contestants will face a series of challenges to prove they possess the raw ingredients required to succeed: determination, dedication, passion and talent.

Future Food Stars start date

Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars starts on BBC One on Thursday, 31 March at 9PM.

Episodes continue weekly on TV as well as online via iPlayer.

A teaser from the BBC reveals: "Gordon’s always been at the cutting edge of the food industry, and he's prepared to put his money where his mouth is by backing the winner with an investment to take their idea to the next level."

"This isn't a man who suffer fools, and Gordon will push all 12 candidates to their limits through a series of relentless challenges inspired by his highly successful career.

"Being the last entrepreneur standing will win them a life-changing reward. They just need to survive Gordon Ramsay - the only angel investor who'll put them through hell..."

In the opening episode, Gordon invites his entrepreneurs to Cornwall, where he shocks them with a high-pressure individual challenge in which they must overcome their fears and put their faith in him.

Gordon also wants to see how they work in a team using the finest local produce, so challenges them to run food shacks on a beach. The teams must show that they can meet Gordon’s exacting standards and scrutiny.

Finally, they come face-to face with Gordon as he grills them on their performance this week. Only the ones who impress will continue on this epic adventure.