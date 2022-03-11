Rock Profile returns with David Walliams and Matt Lucas for Comic Relief

Rock Profile for Comic Relief 2022. Picture Shows: L-R dressed as Miley Cyrus and Billy-Ray Cyrus, for Rock Profile. Matt Lucas, David Walliams - (C) Comic Relief - Photographer: Jordan Mansfield

Rock Profile with David Walliams and Matt Lucas will return to BBC One for Comic Relief.

The cult sketch show first premiered in 1999 and was last seen in 2009.

Vernon Kay will be interviewing some familiar faces in the recording studio as they prepare for the release of the Comic Relief single, the iconic ballad, The Greatest Love Of All.

Expect to see the likes of Adele, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi and many more as you have never seen them before.

Matt Lucas said: "It’s been really fun giving the Rock Profile treatment to a host of stars who weren’t even twinkles in our eyes when we first did the show nearly 25 years ago"

David Walliams added: "It has been a blast working with Matt on Rock Profile again. I can’t wait for everyone to see our brand new characters."

Vernon Kay commented: "I have been watching David and Matt’s sketches for as long as I can remember, so I am super excited to get to be part of one myself. Thankfully I will be playing myself in Rock Profile, so I’ll be saving David or Matt the embarrassment of attempting my accent!

"To be taking part all in the name of Comic Relief, makes this even better, as the work they do is super important. If we can make a few people laugh and raise some money, then we have done our job! I can’t wait to see what David and Matt have in store for me."

The show will air as part of Red Nose Day for Comic Relief from 7PM on Friday, 18 March on BBC One and iPlayer.