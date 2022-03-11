Ant & Dec cause chaos on Saturday Night Takeaway with unsuspecting members of the public as they enter a lift.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway continues with its new series this weekend.

Advertisements

On this week's show, Ant & Dec are seen surprising members of the public as they step into a lift, only to find themselves on new game show 'Level Up'.

Contestants face a number of wacky games with cash prizes up for grabs - you can watch a first look in the clip below!

Elsewhere on Saturday night, Richard E Grant is the night's guest announcer as Happiest Minute & Takeaway Getaway return.

There will be more Gift on a Shift with Jordan North while Fleur East and Andi Peters will be on hand to help with huge live surprises for the studio audience and viewers at home.

Saturday will also see SNT at the Movies return for the first time this series and episode three of Polter Guys.

Finally, the episode will close with a spectacular End Of The Show Show with Sam Fender.

Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 airs Saturday evenings on ITV and on the ITV Hub at 7PM.

The new series of Saturday Night Takeaway started in February and has seen guests including Craig Revel Horwood pranked by the Geordie duo.

Meanwhile free tickets to be in the audience with Ant & Dec on Saturday night are available online here.

Advertisements

The show says: "Join us live, along with very special celebrity guests, live music performances and all the usual, incredible Saturday night fun LIVE on ITV!!!

"Our exclusive free audience invites are very limited and will be allocated on a first come, first served basis. Request yours right now!"