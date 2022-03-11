Celebrities become opera singers in Comic Relief special on BBC One

Five celebrities will become opera singers for one night only in a Comic Relief special for BBC One.

Comic Relief's Comic Opera will return for a second year as part of Comic Relief's Red Nose Day telethon on Friday, 18 March from 7PM.

Comic Relief has teamed up with the English National Opera to push five celebs - Nina Wadia, Tamzin Outhwaite, Rosie Jones, Scarlett Moffatt and Helen George - to their limits in the unique challenge.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox will be on hand to support the all-female line up.

They’ll have just 24 hours to learn one of opera’s most famous arias before performing live on stage at The London Coliseum, accompanied by the ENO orchestra and chorus, in front of an audience of 2,000 die-hard opera fans.

Rosie Jones said: "It's a tremendous honour to take part in the Comic Opera for Comic Relief. I am terrified; I find it hard enough to talk, never mind sing opera!!!

"I love singing though, and I always belt out 80s bangers in the shower, so surely it's just like that... with a few more clothes on! Hopefully we can have a lot of fun, and raise a lot of money for Comic Relief at the same time."

Helen George commented: “I’m so excited to be included in this year’s Comic Opera with such a brilliant bunch of women. I’m sure my warbling will mainly be more comic than opera, but looking forward to giving it a go.”

Tamzin Outhwaite enthused: “I am so thrilled to be part of this incredible line up for Comic Opera. I am used to acting on stage, not singing, so I am really looking forward to trying something new - and who knows, maybe I can put Opera Singer on the CV!

"Jokes aside, Comic Relief is such an amazing charity and I just hope I can do the chosen song justice, and If I can’t, at least I’ve helped raise those all-important funds for those who are most in need.”

Nina Wadia said: “Last year I learned to dance, and this year I am learning to sing operatic! Comic Relief is helping me tick something else off by bucket list, so how could I turn this opportunity down?!

"They do such fantastic work, and need every penny that the audience can donate, so the least I can do is give the performance of my lifetime at the London Coliseum.”

Scarlett Moffatt added: “Being asked to take part in the Comic Opera amongst the rest of these brilliant ladies is incredibly exciting!

"I am so scared but totally up for the challenge because I’ve long been a fan of Red Nose Day, and the work Comic Relief does is just so important, so I really hope this helps people to donate donate donate!”

And Sara Cox commented: “I can’t wait to stand in the wings and watch our five brave souls sing their hearts out for Comic Relief, I just hope you can hear their voices over the sound of their knees knocking together!

"There’ll be nerves, excitement and no doubt the odd duff note but our opera novices are doing it for the best cause in the world - Comic Relief.”

Red Nose Day 2022 airs from 7PM on Friday 18 March on BBC One and iPlayer.

The money raised by Red Nose Day will support people in the UK and around the world, and help tackle hunger, homelessness, domestic abuse and mental health stigma.

For more information and to donate visit bbc.co.uk/rednoseday.