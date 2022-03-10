Celebrity Juice 2022 start date confirmed as new series comes to ITV2

Celebrity Juice is back for a new series in 2022- when does it start on TV?

Keith Lemon and the team are back to serve up more from the naughtiest comedy panel show on ITV2.

Advertisements

Celebrity Juice will welcome the return of team captains Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack as the new series promises even more of the unexpected, with 10 episodes to be scheduled.

When does Celebrity Juice start?

Celebrity Juice's new series starts on Thursday, 24 March at 10PM on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Episodes will continue weekly on TV and online.

Meanwhile you can currently catch up on past episodes of Celebrity Juice on ITV Hub here.

Celebrity Juice tickets

FREE Celebrity Juice tickets are currently available from Lost in TV. At the time of writing the series is booking episodes to the end of March.

Says the website: "Join Keith Lemon and a whole host of very special celebrity guests in this hilarious, award winning comedy quiz show for ITV2HD with team captains Laura Whitmore and Emily Atack."

Advertisements

You must be 18 or over in order to attend the filming. Celebrity Juice will be filmed at Elstree studios in Elstree & Borehamwood in North West London.

Celebrity Juice airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Meanwhile, episodes from past series as well as unseen bits are available to buy on DVD.

Celebrity Juice first debuted in 2008 featuring Fearne Cotton and Holly Willoughby as the original team captains.

Fearn left in 2018, replaced by Paddy McGuinness and later Mel B. In 2020, Laura and Emily took up their roles as current team captains.

Advertisements

The comedy panel series sees its celebrities take part in all sorts of weird and wacky games in order to win points for their respective teams. Alongside the main series, the show regularly airs Christmas and Halloween specials.

Alongside Celebrity Juice, Keith Lemon currently fronts ITV2 reality series Shopping With Keith Lemon.