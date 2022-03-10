This Morning and Loose Women forced off air after 'security incident'

This Morning and Loose Women were forced off air today after a potential security threat near to the studio.

The ITV shows aired pre-recorded content after staff were evacuated following a 'police incident' outside White City and Wood Lane train stations, opposite the TV studio.

Police said that they were called about a "suspicious item" before being stood down at just before 1PM.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered.

"The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing."

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby had been fronting the show before it suddenly switched to alternative footage.

"We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon," This Morning tweeted earlier when the show went off air.

Loose Women echoed: "We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon."

Fans watching were initially confused by the lack of live programming.

One asked on Twitter: "Why is #thismorning suddenly not live?"

A second posted: "Had to rewind the tv 3 times to work out what’s happened to #thismorning #itv and still none the wiser!! Where’s it gone!!"

Another added: "I thought I was having a funny turn just then, they did just played the this morning titles again at 12:15 and cut to a pre recorded show?"

And a third commented: "I thought i was losing my marbles, was sure i didn't change channel 😂#ThisMorning"

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM with Loose Women following from 12:30PM.