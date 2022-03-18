Comic Relief 2022: Tonight's schedule, line up and what to expect from Red Nose Day...

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day 2022 is here and tonight sees the annual telethon on BBC One.

But what time is it all on and what can we expect? Here's ALL you need to know!

Tonight's Comic Relief schedule

The fun starts at 7pm on BBC One as the biggest comedy party on the planet is broadcast live. Hosting Comic Relief 2022 throughout the night will be Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry

Prepare for a mammoth night of live comedy, sketches, music acts, fundraising films and more.

As well as tuning in on TV, you can also watch Comic Relief online via the BBC iPlayer here.

Highlights to watch and the times tonight include...

Comic Opera

Comic Opera is back, and Comic Relief and the English National Opera are pushing six celebrities to their limits in a unique challenge – learning to be opera singers. Getting to grips with this highly skilled classical art form, they’ll have just 24 hours to come together and perform live at The London Coliseum in front of 2,000 paying audience members.

Those taking part are Nina Wadia, Tamzin Outhwaite, Rosie Jones, Scarlett Moffatt and Helen George, while Sara Cox will be on hand to support the all-female line up.

Schools Thank You

Fantastic Beasts stars Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne surprise school children visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Warner Bros Studios.

Rock Profile

Comedy duo, David Walliams and Matt Lucas are back on our screens with the return of the cult sketch show, Rock Profile. Vernon Kay will be interviewing some familiar faces in the recording studio as they prepare for the release of the Comic Relief single. Expect to see the likes of Adele, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Lewis Capaldi, and many more as you have never seen them before.

Ghosts

Global superstar Kylie Minogue joins forces with the cast of hit BBC sitcom Ghosts in a spook-tacular one off sketch. The legendary musician visits haunted Button House, but will she be left ‘Spinning Around’ after a day with the ghouls?

Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice

Reigning Strictly Champions Rose Ayling Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will be performing their wonderful waltz to Ellie Goulding’s ‘How Long Will I Love You’ in the Comic Relief studio.

'The Extras' visit The Repair Shop

For this Comic Relief special, The Repair Shop welcomes some very special guests into the barn. Desperate to get on TV and to meet Jay Blades, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders reprise their characters ‘The Extras’ to blag a free fix from the team.

Jack Whitehall’s Mini Golf Challenge

The 2022 Mini Golf Challenge will Jack Whitehall take on two England football heroes at the game of champions. Mason Mount and Declan Rice will be swapping their football clubs for golf clubs, as they go head to head on the mini golf course, with a big forfeit in store for the loser!

Bedtime Stories For Comic Relief

Join Stephen Fry and a range of other celebrity readers for a very special one-off Bedtime Story for Comic Relief that is strictly for the grown-ups.

Musical Performance From &Juliet

The cast of the sensational West End coming-of-age musical ‘& Juliet’ will be taking to the stage to perform a medley of hits.

Mischief Theatre - The Mind Mangler

The hilariously brilliant Mischief Theatre present ‘Magic Goes Wrong’ – and introduce us to ‘The Mind Mangler’. A spectacular mind reading routine, which doesn’t always go to plan...

QI

QI will be bringing a special episode to Comic Relief, where they will be looking at some quirky fundraising events and charity events from bygone days, Sandi Toksvig will be joined by Alan Davies, Jo Brand, Sally Phillips and Guz Khan.

Appeal Films

As ever the night will also see shown how their donations can change lives in the UK and around the world.

Films shown during the evening will feature powerful personal stories of those supported by the work Comic Relief funds and will highlight a range of issues in the UK including suicide and young people’s mental health, domestic abuse and food poverty, as well as focusing on international issues including education in Uganda and children who are street homeless in South Africa.

They include a number of films that have been co-produced with local filmmakers in Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and India.

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon (10:45PM)

Following the News At Ten, Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu return with The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon – serving up live music, comedy sketches and a chance for viewers to support Comic Relief by entering some unmissable Text to Win Prize Draws.

For more information on Comic Relief and to donate, visit comicrelief.com.