Extraordinary Extensions with Tinie Tempah to return for second series

Channel 4 has announced a second series of Extraordinary Extensions with Tinie Tempah.

The show sees musician Tinie – a keen design enthusiast and property developer himself – travel around the country to meet the homeowners realising their dreams by expanding their residences outwards, upwards or downwards with jaw-dropping extensions.

The first series followed bold transformations including a 17th century Cotswold cottage, an £11m mega-basement in the heart of Kensington and a former timber yard turned ultra-energy-efficient passive house.

The second series will see six episodes. Series 1 is available to watch free on All 4 now.

Tinie said: "I’m excited to get back on the road to see some of the incredible designs homeowners across Britain have been coming up with.

"I was left amazed, inspired and, at times, bewildered on the last season, but thoroughly enjoyed the experience and can’t wait to see how far families, couples and developers are willing to go to achieve their extraordinary extension.”

Channel 4’s Clemency Green commented: “We have been delighted with the response to Extraordinary Extensions and the energy and flare that Tinie brought to the show.

"The extended second series will showcase even more of the most exciting and staggering architecture across Britain – and, of course, Tinie’s enviable array of stylish jackets too.”

Jamie Isaacs from production company Avalon said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Tinie and Channel 4 on another series of Extraordinary Extensions and look forward to bringing a new raft of daring designs to the Channel 4 audience.”