Rosie Jones returns to Channel 4 with new series of Trip Hazard and one-off documentary

Rosie Jones's Trip Hazard will return to Channel 4 for a second series.

Comedian, actress and author Rosie Jones is to star in a new series of her travelogue, one of three projects with Channel 4.

Trip Hazard sees Rosie joined by more celebrity friends to explore the unlikeliest of destinations around the UK, experiencing the unusual, quirky and bonkers activities on offer in each location.

"With longer episodes and more chance to explore, Rosie and her famous companions have more time to create mischief, get stuck in with the locals and go head to head in a contest for a big finale to each episode," Channel 4 tease of the second series.

Alongside Trip Hazard, Rosie will also appear in a one-off documentary exploring society’s attitudes towards disabled people

Channel 4 reveal: "Rosie regularly receives shocking abuse on social media and she will use this as a starting point to investigate how widespread the problem is, looking particularly at the specifics of the language used towards disabled people to build a picture of the nature of society’s attitudes towards them.

"Rosie will meet other people targeted for abuse about being disabled as well as those campaigning for change. Approaching the documentary with her inimitable humour and love for life, Rosie will also rope in her friends from the world of comedy to help raise awareness of the problem."

Finally, Rosie will also host brand new comedy cooking digital series Dine Hard featuring her famous celebrity friends.

Rosie Jones said: "It gives me immense pleasure to be heading up not one, not two, but THREE Channel 4 shows! How lucky am I?!

"In my opinion, Channel 4 has always been the pioneer channel when it comes to championing and celebrating diversity, and showcasing different, important stories. All three of these shows do just that. Oh, do I have a brilliantly busy year ahead!"

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment and Events at Channel 4, added: “Rosie Jones is a brilliant talent and we absolutely love working with her. We’re over the moon viewers will get to see more of the Rosie they love in Trip Hazard, as well as a different side to her in the documentary which looks at a massively important issue that is incredibly close to Rosie’s heart.”