AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett to host The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon for Red Nose Day

AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will host The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon on BBC One for 2022 Red Nose Day.

Comic Relief's Red Nose Day telethon will air on Friday, 18 March at 7PM on BBC One, running to 10PM.

Advertisements

After the BBC News at Ten, AJ Odudu and Joel Dommett will continue the laughs with the Prizeathon serving up live music, comedy sketches and a chance for viewers to support Comic Relief by entering some unmissable Text to Win Prize Draws.

BBC share: "Incredible prizes on offer during the night include a pair of tickets to this year’s highly anticipated Glastonbury Festival, a brand new hybrid car, and so much more.

"Plus, there’s fantastic live music in the studio from George Ezra who will be performing his brand new single ‘Anyone For You’, alongside some more amazing musical performances that are not to be missed!"

AJ Odudu said: “Hosting one of the biggest charity events on television really is such an honour and I can’t wait to play my part in helping to raise funds for Comic Relief. With Joel Dommett by my side I've no doubt there'll be plenty of laughs and I can't wait to dish out prizes galore!”

Joel Dommett added: “OMGICBI (oh my god I can’t believe it!) I’m helping host Comic Relief! It’s a huge honour to be asked and I can’t wait to raise plenty of cash while hopefully providing few laughs along the way!”

Advertisements

The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon will air at 10:35PM on BBC One on Friday, 18 March. It will also be available to watch online on iPlayer.

Meanwhile the main telethon will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry.