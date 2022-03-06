Line of Duty actor Martin Compston will travel across Scotland in a new BBC Two show.

The TV star will head on a road trip around his beloved homeland in a new series, provisionally titled Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling.

A teaser from the BBC shares: "Reuniting with his friend Phil MacHugh, together they set off on an immersive and personal journey to showcase what makes modern Scotland tick, finding out who are the people and places shaping the future of one of the greatest small countries in the world today.

"In Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling (w/t) the boys will travel all corners of the country, from stunning wild landscapes to thriving cities. Across six episodes, they’ll go beyond the beaten track to get stuck into the most exciting experiences their nation has to offer, meeting a diverse and surprising mix of locals - plus the odd famous friend.

"Pushed out of their comfort zone, Martin and Phil will experience their homeland at its very best and most extreme. With their real-life relationship guaranteeing authentic and unfiltered laughs, the pair will bring a fresh and uplifting perspective to contemporary Scottish culture."

Martin Compston said: "I've travelled all over the country for work and leisure - but this is the first time I'll be meeting real modern Scots on camera, sharing their thoughts and passions. We're excited to get stuck in, and to experience the best that Scotland has to offer in the 21st century."

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning, BBC Scotland commented: “We are thrilled to be working with Martin Compston on this new series and to let viewers see another side to one of the country’s top acting talents as he and his friend Phil take a deep dive into contemporary Scotland.

"It is a really exciting project, developed by Tern TV and BBC Scotland, working in partnership with BBC Two as part of our ongoing commitment to more nations and network co-production.”

Martin Compston’s Scottish Fling will air across six-episodes on BBC Two and iPlayer with a start date to be announced.

