The Sex Lives of College Girls to air on ITV Hub and ITV2 in UK

ITVX THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS. Pictured:Renee Rapp playing Leighton Murray, Pauline Chamalet as Kimberly Finkle, Alya Chanelle Scott as Whitney Chase and Amrit Kaur as Bela Malhotra

The Sex Lives of College Girls will come to ITV later this year.

The series, which airs on HBO Max in the US, will be available on ITV Hub and ITV2 in April, with the second season to follow in due course on new streaming service ITVX.

Advertisements

The show stars Pauline Chalamet (The King of Staten Island), Amrit Kaur (The D Cut, Star Trek: Short Treks, Anarkali), Renee Rapp (Mean Girls on Broadway) and Alyah Chanelle Scott (The Book of Mormon) as four roommates randomly assigned to a dorm at Essex College, a prestigious New England university.

"A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these college girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating," reads a teaser of the comedy, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble.

The show is part of a new collaboration between ITV and WarnerMedia International Television Distribution.

The deal will also see series of Hart of Dixie, The OC, One Tree Hill and the first three seasons of Veronica Mars available on ITV and ITV Hub next month, with all four seasons of All American, the American sports drama television series, being made available in May.

Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, The Lying Game, Carrie Bradshaw origin story The Carrie Diaries, Hellcats, Nikita, Chuck, Everwood and series of fan favourites Supernatural and The 100 are also included in the deal and will be made available via ITVX later this year.

Advertisements

ITV’s Head of Content Acquisitions, Sasha Breslau said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with Warner Bros which will allow our audiences to enjoy a diverse collection of programming, including the eagerly awaited The Sex Lives of College Girls."

ITVX is ITV's newly announced streaming service which will replace ITV Hub later in 2022.

More on: ITV Streaming TV