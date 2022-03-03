This Is MY House celebrity special for Red Nose Day to air this March

A one-off special of This Is MY House in aid of Red Nose Day will air this March.

Four celebrity contestants and four celebrity judges will be taking part in in the episode on Wednesday, 16 March at 8PM on BBC One.

The BBC share: "The celebrities all claim to own the same house but only one of them is telling the truth. The other three are lying through their teeth and will say anything to convince a panel of well-known judges it’s their house to win the game."

A panel of Claudia Winkleman, Chris Eubank, Harry Hill and Nina Wadia must deduce who the real homeowner is as they virtually snoop around a luxury four bedroom house.

Trying to convince the panel are celebrities Ricky Hatton, Claire Richards, Deborah Meaden, and Rob Rinder who all maintain that ‘This is MY house’.

Rob Rinder said: “When I was asked to take part in this special episode of This Is MY House, I just had to say yes as I loved the first series.

"It was also a brilliant chance to take part for a fantastic cause, Comic Relief. It’s a cause close to my heart so it was an honour to be involved.”

Claire Richards added: “I had so much fun playing This Is MY House for such a special cause. I think people will be surprised and most importantly, entertained by how it all plays out. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

Ricky Hatton commented: “Playing This Is MY House for Red Nose Day was really enjoyable.

"I had a good laugh playing with the other celebrities whilst doing it all for such an important cause, Comic Relief. It was great to be involved.”

Deborah Meaden enthused: “I had such a fantastic time on This Is MY House for Red Nose Day.

"The amazing work that Comic Relief does in supporting those who need help, both here in the UK and internationally is so important. I hope people enjoy watching the show as much as I enjoyed taking part.”

As ever, money raised by Red Nose Day will help people in the UK and around the world live free from poverty, violence and discrimination, and support people with their mental health.

Donations will also help to fund organisations providing essential support for people in Ukraine affected by the terrifying conflict and the mass displacement of people in many parts of the world.

This Is MY House for Red Nose Day will air on Wednesday, 16 March at 8PM on BBC One with the Red Nose Day night of TV airing on Friday, 18 March on BBC One from 7PM.

A second series of This Is MY House will air on BBC One later this year.